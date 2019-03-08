U of R president to be honoured with YWCA lifetime achievement award

University of Regina president Vianne Timmons has been selected to receive the YWCA Regina’s Lifetime Achievement Award as part of their Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards.

Timmons became the U of R’s first female president and vice-chancellor on Sept. 1, 2008. She was also named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2017 and has been named one of Canada’s “Top 100 Most Powerful Women” for the past four years.

“We are very excited that Vianne is accepting this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said.

“Vianne fearlessly uses every opportunity she can to bring voice to all women. Her commitment to changing the course for future generations of women while lifting women up as she succeeds are testaments to her strengths as a feminist and leader.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is chosen annually by a committee that weighs the decision on four criteria: be a woman of influence, exceptional accomplishment, exemplary character and endurance.

“Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from YWCA Regina is an incredible honour,” Timmons said.

“The organization does so much in our community to promote gender equality, enhance the status of women, and serve families. Celebrating women’s accomplishments is an important part of this, and something that I hope will help inspire the next generation of leaders.”

Timmons and the other honourees in the Women of Distinction Awards will be honoured at the YWCA’s 38th annual gala on May 2.