Kingstonians react to Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin case address

Many Canadians are still trying to make sense of the daily twists and turns in the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau addressed the controversy surrounding the departure of Canada’s justice minister and attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould.

“What has become clear in several testimonies over the past month is that there was an erosion of trust,” said Trudeau during his address.

According to Queen’s University political studies professor Jonathan Rose, the prime minister’s press conference did not go far enough to address the situation.

“Our prime minister had an easy task and I think after Gerald Butts’ testimony yesterday he needed to corroborate that. He sounds contrite, but we got excuses,” said Rose.

Trudeau addressed Wilson-Raybould’s allegation by saying that a central aspect of his leadership is to foster an environment where ministers, caucus, and staff feel comfortable coming to him when they have concerns. Trudeau continued on to say that he wishes Wilson-Raybould chose to come to him when she had concerns.

This statement from the prime minister contradicts the earlier testimony from Wilson-Raybould who resigned in January after she alleged improper pressure from the prime minister’s office to delay a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Global news asked over 20 people in Kingston how they felt about the on-going controversy and many of them were split.

” He [Trudeau] handled the situation perfectly. Didn’t break any laws, so I’m satisfied,” said Keith Holmes. “Trudeau’s platform was to be honest and for the middle class, and with this scandal, we see different side of him,” said Tom Bedford.

Professor Rose believes Trudeau’s address has only further intensified the pressure on him, his office and his cabinet, and this scandal won’t go away anytime soon.

“We will find out when parliament resumes and this will be the first topic on the agenda in question period,” said Rose. “This is just chapter one of a long story”