Peterborough Easter Seals Telethon to be held April 7 at Lansdowne Place

Peterborough’s 47th annual Easter Seals Telethon is just around the corner, and the campaign officially kicked off at Lansdowne Place on Thursday morning.

For 46 years, volunteers have manned the phones, taking pledges of support for children with physical disabilities.

This year’s ambassador is eight-year-old Ryerson Beardmore. Ryerson, who has cerebral palsy, enjoys going to camp and kickboxing.

At the launch, Ryerson showed telethon host Stuart Harrison his favourite kickboxing move.

Local Peterborough celebrities and radio hosts will be in attendance on April 7 including Harrison, Graham Hart, Mike Melnik, Teresa Kazsuba, Catherine Hanrahan, Brian Young and Meghan Murphy.

For more details on this year’s telethon, contact Coralie Jacobs at 705-761-4159 or email her at cjacobs@easterseals.org.