Canada
March 8, 2019 7:05 am

This is why survivors of sexual abuse are skeptical of the Vatican’s plans

By
REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo
A A

Listen on Apple Podcasts   Listen on Google Podcasts

On Feb. 20, an unprecedented meeting happened at the Vatican between Catholic bishops and survivors of alleged sexual abuse by clergy members.

Twelve survivors from around the world urged the Catholic Church to have a zero-tolerance policy for abuse.

Vancouver-based Leona Huggins was also one of the 12 people at the meeting with Vatican officials.

Story continues below

She was abused as a youth and said her priest told her that if the pope ever found out about it, she would be excommunicated.

However, when Huggins asked Vatican representatives what was going to change, she felt she wasn’t given an adequate response.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, host Niki Reitmayer sits down with Huggins as she explains how the Vatican plans to take sexual abuse claims seriously.

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for This Is Why and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Google Podcasts app, search for This Is Why and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Catholic Church
Catholic church sex abuse
Leona Huggins
Podcast
Pope
Pope Francis
priests
priests sexual abuse
Sexual Abuse
this is why
this is why podcast
Vatican
Vatican sex abuse

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.