This is why survivors of sexual abuse are skeptical of the Vatican’s plans

On Feb. 20, an unprecedented meeting happened at the Vatican between Catholic bishops and survivors of alleged sexual abuse by clergy members.

Twelve survivors from around the world urged the Catholic Church to have a zero-tolerance policy for abuse.

Vancouver-based Leona Huggins was also one of the 12 people at the meeting with Vatican officials.

She was abused as a youth and said her priest told her that if the pope ever found out about it, she would be excommunicated.

However, when Huggins asked Vatican representatives what was going to change, she felt she wasn’t given an adequate response.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, host Niki Reitmayer sits down with Huggins as she explains how the Vatican plans to take sexual abuse claims seriously.

