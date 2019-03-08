Federal government contributing $25K for Alnwick Township war memorial

The Government of Canada will contribute $25,000 in funding to support the Alnwick Township war memorial.

The funding comes through Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program.

The war memorial project will involve the construction of a new monument located in the community park. The monument will recognize local citizens who served, and those who lost their lives, during the First World War, the Second World War, and the Korean War.

The government funding will assist with ground preparation, the purchasing and installing of the monument and foundation, and the installation of a walkway and plaza area, lighting and flagpoles.

Veterans Affairs Canada said it is committed to honouring those who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace, and to keeping the memory of their achievements and sacrifices alive for all Canadians.

The Commemorative Partnership Program provides funding to organizations across the country to honour the contributions and sacrifice of those who have served in Canada’s armed forces.

