Lethbridge runners working to help Afghan women and girls one step at a time

Runners and walkers across the country are coming together to help women and girls on the other side of the world.

Wednesday marked the kickoff of the second annual Secret Marathon — a three-kilometre race held during the week of International Women’s Day.

The run gets its name from a documentary about the first marathon held in Afghanistan, the route of which was kept secret to avoid being a target for terrorist groups.

Canadian documentarians Kate McKenzie and Martin Parnell were inspired to create a similar run in Canada after they noticed many don’t feel safe going for a run or walk in their communities once the sun sets.

“Many women, both here in Canada and in Afghanistan, don’t feel safe to run at night or alone, and we want to change that by bringing our community together to celebrate everyone’s right to be free to run or walk in their community,” McKenzie said.

Funds collected from the event will go towards the film and donations will go towards education for women and girls in Afghanistan.

Sixteen cities are hosting events across Canada. About 900 people across the country have registered for this year’s event.

Last year’s run collected more than $8,000 for Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.