Canada
March 6, 2019 4:58 pm
Updated: March 6, 2019 5:21 pm

Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s willing to give additional testimony on SNC-Lavalin

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Gerald Butts says Jody Wilson-Raybould never raised the issue of ‘pressure’ with him or Trudeau

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s willing to provide additional testimony to the House of Commons justice committee on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

In a statement, Wilson-Raybould said the government’s order-in-council, which waived solicitor-client privilege to allow her to testify, only applied to her stint as attorney general.

“If that should ever change though, please feel free to reach out,” Wilson-Raybould said.

She added that she would “of course” make herself available to give additional testimony, stating that her previous testimony “was not a complete account but only a detailed summary.”

Earlier, the Liberal majority voted to debate calling further witnesses at the committee’s next meeting in nearly two weeks.

The date of that meeting is March 19 — federal budget day.

Opposition MPs had wanted to call Wilson-Raybould to return to the committee to testify again, along with several officials from the Prime Minister’s Office.

A failed motion also looked at asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to waive more of the solicitor-client privilege and obligation to keep cabinet confidences that keep Wilson-Raybould from discussing more details.

WATCH: Scheer says Butts’ statement ‘validated’ Wilson-Raybould’s testimony

Wilson-Raybould’s statement came as the committee wrapped up its hearings with Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick, who denied that improper influence was ever applied to Wilson-Raybould during her time as attorney general.

Earlier, Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, testified and disputed key parts of Wilson-Raybould’s testimony.

Butts said officials merely asked her to “consider a second opinion” on the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin and that the Prime Minister’s Office didn’t inappropriately infringe on her independence.

— With files from the Canadian Press

