Warren ‘Smokey’ Thomas to discuss social issues during London visit

A high-ranking union official is coming to London to talk about homelessness, mental health, and addictions.

Warren “Smokey” Thomas, the president of OPSEU, is meeting with London Homeless Coalition chair Abe Oudshoorn on Wednesday. They’ll also be joined by Len Elliot, OPSEU Region 1 vice-president.

READ MORE: Labour disruption at Toronto jail after eight injured in alleged assault: union

“We know large numbers of people in the London area suffer with mental health and addictions issues — vulnerable individuals who too often end up on the streets,” said Thomas, in a media advisory about the discussion.

“Our health care and social support systems have utterly failed them under a succession of Liberal governments — and the Ford government seems determined to make things even worse. We won’t let them do that.”

The meeting is taking place at the London Public Library, inside the Stevenson and Hunt A room at 11:30 a.m.