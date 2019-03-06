Ontario transportation minister to make an announcement at Woodbine Racetrack

Ontario Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek is scheduled to make an announcement at Woodbine Racetrack on Wednesday morning.

Parliamentary Assistant Kinga Surma and Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster are also expected to attend the news conference.

Metrolinx, the province’s regional transportation agency for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, had proposed a new GO station at Woodbine and Highway 27 late last year.

In a report released in November, the plan included closing the Etobicoke North station and building a new one at Woodbine Racetrack, which would service riders on the Kitchener Line.

“GO riders that travel through on Kitchener corridor trains that stop at Etobicoke North station would have a faster trip if it were closed,” the report stated.

The Highway 27-Woodbine station would be located west of Highway 27, approximately two kilometres north of Dixon Road.

“The Woodbine Racetrack site has significant development potential in the long-term, with active proposals, which would further support a station at this location,” the report said.

“The station would also facilitate more convenient connection to Humber College for users of the Kitchener corridor and the broader GO network which may result in additional ridership.”

Metrolinx says the station will attract 14,700 riders daily by 2031. The estimated capital costs associated with the new station is between $92 million and $117 million.

