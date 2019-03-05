Crown orders stay of proceedings in final corruption case of Surrey Six murder investigation

The Crown has ordered a stay of proceedings against the last officer involved in the corruption case stemming from the Surrey Six murder investigation.

RCMP Cpl. Paul Johnston was originally charged with crimes related to the alleged misconduct during the investigation, including compromising the safety of a witness.

But the Crown on Tuesday ordered a stay of proceedings, mainly because of Johnston’s health.

He has Hodgkin’s lymphoma with only a 50 per cent chance of recovery.

Johnston’s doctor says a trial would negatively affect his treatment and the Crown agrees.

Documents also show a trial would cost a lot money because it would require numerous witnesses from outside of British Columbia.

The special prosecutor says the sentencing for the other officers has sent a strong message to the public.

Three other officers have previously pleaded guilty to failing to maintain order, and were given conditional sentences.

One officer, former Sgt. Derek Brassington, admitted to engaging in a sexual affair with one of the witnesses.