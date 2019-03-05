Driver sought after woman, 52, critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run: police
Peel Regional Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a 52-year-old woman in Mississauga.
Police said they responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Monday on Winston Churchill Boulevard and Crosscurrent Drive.
Officers arrived on scene and located a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV with damage to the driver’s side.
Authorities are appealing to the driver to contact a lawyer and come forward.
