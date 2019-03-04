RCMP working with Secret Service to provide security for Obama

When one of the most famous people on the planet comes to town, it’s no surprise that security will be tight.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is on a speaking tour and has a Winnipeg show at Bell MTS Place at 6 o’clock Monday night.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Wilkie is in charge of the security detail and says his team has been working with the U.S. Secret Service to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.

“They’re accustomed to doing these away trips. They’re very experienced in what they do. They’re with those details all the time, so they know what needs to get done,” Wilkie told 680 CJOB.

“We can learn from them because they know their protectee.”

READ MORE: Manitoba teen cleared to meet Barack Obama after case of ‘mistaken identity’

Wilkie said RCMP units will be spread throughout the venue – both in plain sight and mixed in with the crowds – to cover all of the bases.

“We’ll have a few people standing around, providing site security, a number of uniformed and plainclothes members, and it allows us to get a reading of what the crowd’s doing, and it also allows us to know if we’re going to have enough resources in a specific area,” he said.

“Usually we have a fairly large footprint of plainclothes members, uniformed members and specialty teams that come out to assist with us, and it covers the gamut of things. We do, for smaller visits, 10-15 people up to 300 people depending on the visit.”

Despite the enhanced security, Wilkie said the police presence will appear similar to what Winnipeggers have seen at NHL games, although arena owners True North Sports and Entertainment are encouraging attendees to leave their bags, purses, etc. at home so as not to delay security checks on the way into the building.

Obama fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the president while he’s in town may be a little disappointed to learn that that Obama won’t be taking in the sights of Winnipeg on his visit. Wilkie said the only way to get a glimpse of the former U.S. leader is by having a ticket to the speaking engagement.

“He’s coming from the airport straight to Bell MTS Place, so other than seeing the motorcade coming down the road, there’s probably not a lot of areas to see him out and about.”

WATCH: Portrait’s popularity confirms Obama’s enduring appeal