‘The Voice’ contestant Janice Freeman dies at 33

The Voice contestant Janice Freeman, who competed on the singing competition series in 2017, has died at the age of 33.

Freeman, a cancer survivor, passed away unexpectedly Saturday at her home in Pasadena, Calif., from “an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that travelled to her heart,” according to a post on her social media accounts.

“We are heartbroken to report that Janice Marie Freeman passed away on March 2, 2019 from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart,” the statement read. “While at home her husband Dion performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. She passed away at a local hospital shortly after.”

The statement continued, “A survivor and fighter, and a beautiful force in this world, Janice gained notoriety through her success on NBC’s The Voice as a member of Miley Cyrus’s team. Her story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus.”

“Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, calls, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss,” the statement concluded.

With heavy hearts and sadness we share the news of Janice’s passing . Details about services and in what ways the family can be supported to follow 🖤 pic.twitter.com/iNHiQ4Etnt — Janice Freeman (@janice_freeman) March 3, 2019

Cyrus took to Instagram to thank Freeman “for everything.”

Freeman was on The Voice for Season 13 and she made it to the Top 11.

Freeman and Cyrus remained close after Season 13 came to an end.

Last year, The Voice contestant revealed on Twitter that Cyrus helped her family cover some bills until they found permanent housing.

Thank you ALL but she found us placement until we found permanent housing, gave me the deposit, covered me for 6 months so I can get on my feet! @MileyCyrus you are one of my closest friends and what you did for me and my family Im praying GOD gives you the desire of your heart! — Janice Freeman (@janice_freeman) January 1, 2018

Condolences began pouring in on social media once news of her passing spread.

The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson posted a video of Freeman singing Imagine Dragon’s Radio Active.

“@janicefreeman the voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all! My heart and prayers go out to@janicefreeman daughter and family !@mileycyrus @nbcthevoice#ripjanicefreeman,” Hudson wrote.

Just before I stepped on stage to sing with Tori Kelly at her Orange County show tonight I received word that my beautiful friend Janice Freeman passed away. I’m at a loss. A complete and utter loss. She was beating cancer. She was a BEAST vocalist… li… https://t.co/PfFzITPb0v pic.twitter.com/8RnvG7FYhY — Crystal Lewis (@thecrystallewis) March 3, 2019

The universe is just way too cruel. This woman #JaniceFreeman was an absolute vocal genius. How she didn’t easily win @NBCTheVoice still baffles me. And now this … please do yourself a favor and listen to her performances. And may God rest her too-young soul. https://t.co/NCbcn0eDx3 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 3, 2019

Rest In Peace to one of the most solid vocalist I’ve ever heard! Rest Easy beautiful. (Janice Freeman) pic.twitter.com/sypZaA21bw — Le'Seven (@IamLeSeven) March 3, 2019

Rest Easy @janice_freeman. Hurts to know you are no longer here but I'm comforted by the fact you are no longer in pain. You truly took full advantage of your time in this world and allowed your presence and your gift to bless so many. God bless your family! 🖤🙏🏾@NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/asPsEnr4C1 — TSouL (@TSoulMusic) March 3, 2019

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of @janice_freeman, who competed on season 13 of @NBCTheVoice in 2017 and this weekend lost her battle with lupus. pic.twitter.com/Ld1G2UOqvX — Lupus Foundation of America (@LupusOrg) March 3, 2019

In loving memory of a beautiful soul, @janice_freeman. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all who have been touched by her life. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KZBLhFYcG4 — Judith McAllister (@JUDAHMUSIC4U) March 3, 2019

I will never forget this performance. Hands down one of the Best Voice performances. Janice Freeman, Rest In Peace😔❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9qid8xsIdM — KOFIMANIA (@willyonce99) March 3, 2019

Saddened to hear about the passing of @janice_freeman. She was a beautiful soul to watch and a force of nature to be reckoned with musically. An inspiration. May she fly high and rest easy. — Britton Buchanan (@BrittonBuchanan) March 3, 2019

You were strength and a joy to watch. Touched more lives then you will ever know. Rest in love @janice_freeman. pic.twitter.com/n7flMNm8V1 — Kyla Jade (@kylasings) March 3, 2019

We are so heartbroken that Miley’s friend and former contestant on The Voice, Janice Freeman, has devastatingly passed away at the age of 33. At this time, we are sending our love and prayers to Janice’s friends & family, Miley, and everyone affected. #RIPJaniceFreeman 💔 pic.twitter.com/lyfQytR1nO — Miley News Source (@MCNewsSource) March 3, 2019

Heaven got another angel 😔 @janice_freeman I’ll never stop loving you sister ❤️ although I’m still in disbelief I know that I’ll be seeing you soon. Y’all please keep her daughter & husband in your prayers 🙏🏽 @NBCTheVoice @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/GQtveDcbI5 — Davon Fleming (@DavonFleming) March 3, 2019

The toughest warrior who was also a total goofball. She never left a room without making sure everyone had a smile on their face Cannot get you off my mind today @janice_freeman pic.twitter.com/5YD64DGPUQ — Karli Webster (@karliwebster) March 4, 2019

Freeman is survived by her husband Dion, daughter Hannah, mother Janice, siblings and extended family.