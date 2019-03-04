‘The Voice’ contestant Janice Freeman dies at 33

The Voice contestant Janice Freeman, who competed on the singing competition series in 2017, has died at the age of 33.
Freeman, a cancer survivor, passed away unexpectedly Saturday at her home in Pasadena, Calif., from “an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that travelled to her heart,” according to a post on her social media accounts.
“We are heartbroken to report that Janice Marie Freeman passed away on March 2, 2019 from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart,” the statement read. “While at home her husband Dion performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. She passed away at a local hospital shortly after.”
The statement continued, “A survivor and fighter, and a beautiful force in this world, Janice gained notoriety through her success on NBC’s The Voice as a member of Miley Cyrus’s team. Her story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus.”
“Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, calls, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss,” the statement concluded.
Cyrus took to Instagram to thank Freeman “for everything.”
Freeman was on The Voice for Season 13 and she made it to the Top 11.
Pictured: (l-r) Brooke Simpson, Janice Freeman, Miley Cyrus, Ashland Craft. (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC )
Freeman and Cyrus remained close after Season 13 came to an end.
Last year, The Voice contestant revealed on Twitter that Cyrus helped her family cover some bills until they found permanent housing.
Condolences began pouring in on social media once news of her passing spread.
“@janicefreeman the voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all! My heart and prayers go out to@janicefreeman daughter and family !@mileycyrus @nbcthevoice#ripjanicefreeman,” Hudson wrote.
Freeman is survived by her husband Dion, daughter Hannah, mother Janice, siblings and extended family.
