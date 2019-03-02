Three arrested at logging site blockade in southeast B.C.: Police

Three protestors in southeast B.C. were arrested earlier this week for blockading a logging site, according to police in the village of Kaslo.

Police said the arrests happened on Tuesday, Feb. 26, just before 7 a.m., when officers reportedly came across a lineup of vehicles on Deception Creek Forest Service Road near Meadow Creek, north of Kaslo.

Police allege that a wooden blockade was preventing vehicles, including logging trucks, from entering a logging site. The blockade was reported to be at the two-kilometre mark of the road.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Aug. 30, 2018) ‘Water is life. Water is sacred’: B.C. First Nations leader on protecting the environment

“A 42-year-old woman from Balfour, a 36-year-old man from Meadow Creek and a 66-year-old man from Argenta, were arrested for intimidation after allegedly refusing to remove the blockade,” Kaslo RCMP said in a press release that did not include names.

“All three have since been released from custody and are expected to appear in court at a later date.”

Police also said in the press release that demonstrators have a right to lawful, peaceful and safe protest, but that companies have a right to complete their work.

READ MORE: B.C. logging plans prompt Okanagan groups to pitch community forest tenure for Carmi recreation area

In related news, the website ecocampaign.ca has one page that says “urgent last call to save Kootenay watersheds from logging.”

The page reportedly has 1,550 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.

Kaslo is located in the Kootenays, approximately five hours east of Kelowna and four hours west of Cranbrook.