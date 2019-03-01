Regina businesses cashing in across the country

There are more than 23,000 small businesses in Regina and some are using their success in the city to grow inside and outside of the province.

Prairie Donair CEO Joshua Bagchi bought the restaurant 10 years ago. He opened a second location and it was tough start, but then it really took off.

“Both stores started generating more revenue and then I was like ‘oh, wow’. That’s when I knew I got something that can actually be [multi-units], the opportunity for south came up and I ran with it,” he said.

There are now four Prairie Donairs in Regina and one in Swift Current, Bagchi said it’s not ending there and he is working to open other locations in the province, as well as on Medicine Hat, AB.

READ MORE: Questions surround Regina business development

“I fully had a game plan to do a franchise, that is always what I wanted to do,” Bagchi said. “I really think if I play my cards right I will be right across Canada in five-years.”

“Regina is a great place to build your foundation and that is what has allowed me to go into new markets,” Bagchi said.

Another success story is Leopold’s Tavern. They opened up their first location six years ago in Regina. Since then they’ve added eight other taverns, including two Calgary and they are going to open one in Victoria this fall.

“The original Leopold’s was what it was supposed to be, but it sort of took off the way it did, and then it didn’t make sense not expand at that point,” Leopold’s Tavern food and beverage manager Greg Hooker said.

“I’ve been in the restaurant industry all my life and I guarantee this is a one in million chance for someone like me to have.”

While the product may differ from one business to the next, they do have on thing in common, and that is where they attribute their success.

“I’m so thankful for the Regina community and the fact that they support local businesses and family businesses. It’s just huge, the primary reason why we’ve be able to grow is from the local support,” Bagchi said.

Economic Development Regina (EDR) president & CEO John Lee said the reason why businesses are doing so well in Regina, could be because of a sluggish economy spurring growth and the city’s age demographic.

“Regina is one of the youngest cities in the country, because of that we are seeing more young people start their own businesses,” Lee said. “Because we are a very young city, it’s bubbling with enthusiasm.”

“Entrepreneurship right now, is probably one of our greatest growth opportunities,” Lee said.

READ MORE: Olive Garden and Starbucks may be coming to Regina’s Grasslands

Moving forward EDR hopes successes like these will set the stage for Regina to become one of the most entrepreneurial cities in the country.