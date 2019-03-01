Andrew Wilkinson walks back ‘wacky’ renting comments

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has apologized after calling renting a “wacky time of life,” “fun,” “enjoyable” and a “rite of passage” during prepared remarks in the legislature on Wednesday.

Wilkinson — the MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena, one of the wealthiest ridings in the province — joined the Jon McComb show on Friday morning.

View link »

Pressed to clarify his comments, he admitted some renters would be “miffed” by his remarks.

“Would I phrase it differently this time? Sure, why not? To correct the record, renting can be very difficult and very stressful, and some people are forced to do it their entire lives, even if they don’t want to.”

Wilkinson told McComb his comments failed to take into account seniors who may be facing renoviction from their rental properties, or people who are stuck renting, not being able to afford to buy.

READ MORE: BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson accused of being ‘out of touch’ over comments about renters

“I was talking about me at age 21,” he said. “We’ve all had that experience, getting your first place that’s your own and you think, ‘Wow, that’s exciting and fun.’ If you’re still doing that at 73, it’s not exciting and fun. The fact that I was talking about myself at age 21 doesn’t come through there.”

The BC Liberal leader, who is a doctor and lawyer, also attempted to defend himself against claims he comes from the “apex of privilege,” and continues to struggle with a perception problem.

“Well, that’s just a cheap crack, isn’t it?” he said.

“When I moved to Vancouver, I had 79 cents. I had enough pasta and tomato sauce to get by and I did that until I got my first paycheque. So it’s a little rich to call me elitist.”