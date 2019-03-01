Canada
March 1, 2019 1:08 pm

Kingston police search for missing man

By Online Reporter  Global News
Kingston police are looking for Eric Sudds, who they say was last seen on Feb. 26.

Kingston police are looking for Eric Sudds, who they say was last seen on Feb. 26.

Kingston police
A A

Kingston police are on the lookout for a missing man.

Police say 31-year-old Eric Sudds was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. on his way to an appointment. Police say Sudds never showed up to his appointment and has not been seen since.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Body of missing man found in Navy Bay

Sudds is believed to be driving a 2013 silver Dodge Journey with licence plate number CDAA688.

He has a tattoo on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a black vest, beige work boots, black hoodie and black jogging pants.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about Sudds’ whereabouts to contact Det. Lund at 613-549-4660 ext. 6159 or via email at dlund@kingstonpolice.ca.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kingston
Kingston News
kingston ontario
Kingston Police
Kingston police missing
Missing
Missing Kingston man
Missing Man
Missing Man Kingston
missing person
Missing person Ontario

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.