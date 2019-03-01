Kingston police search for missing man

Kingston police are on the lookout for a missing man.

Police say 31-year-old Eric Sudds was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. on his way to an appointment. Police say Sudds never showed up to his appointment and has not been seen since.

Sudds is believed to be driving a 2013 silver Dodge Journey with licence plate number CDAA688.

He has a tattoo on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a black vest, beige work boots, black hoodie and black jogging pants.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about Sudds’ whereabouts to contact Det. Lund at 613-549-4660 ext. 6159 or via email at dlund@kingstonpolice.ca.