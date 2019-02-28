No jail time for former Hamilton mortgage broker found guilty of sexual assault

A former Hamilton mortgage broker found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, will not be spending any time behind bars.

READ MORE: Hamilton mortgage broker facing more charges

Instead, a judge has handed 63-year-old Dennis Khanna a suspended sentence on Thursday, along with probation, and an order to complete 80 hours of community service.

During the trial, court heard Khanna leveraged his position of financial strength over women for his own sexual gratification.

In 2017, the Financial Services Tribunal said it would not re-issue Khanna’s mortgage broker licence or renew the licence of his Hamilton-based company.

READ MORE: Hamilton mortgage broker faces new sex charges involving 3 more alleged victims

A year ago, Khanna pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 and received a suspended sentence, along with 12 months probation.