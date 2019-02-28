Canada
February 28, 2019 2:17 pm

No jail time for former Hamilton mortgage broker found guilty of sexual assault

By News Anchor  Global News
After being found guilty of sexual assault, Dennis Khanna has been handed a suspended sentence, probation, and an order to complete 80 hours of community service.

After being found guilty of sexual assault, Dennis Khanna has been handed a suspended sentence, probation, and an order to complete 80 hours of community service.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

A former Hamilton mortgage broker found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, will not be spending any time behind bars.

READ MORE: Hamilton mortgage broker facing more charges

Instead, a judge has handed 63-year-old Dennis Khanna a suspended sentence on Thursday, along with probation, and an order to complete 80 hours of community service.

During the trial, court heard Khanna leveraged his position of financial strength over women for his own sexual gratification.

In 2017, the Financial Services Tribunal said it would not re-issue Khanna’s mortgage broker licence or renew the licence of his Hamilton-based company.

READ MORE: Hamilton mortgage broker faces new sex charges involving 3 more alleged victims

A year ago, Khanna pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 and received a suspended sentence, along with 12 months probation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Broker
Community
Crime
denish
dennis
Fraud
Guilty
HamOnt
khanna
Mortgage
Probation
Sentencing
Service
sexual

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.