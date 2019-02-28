Crime
February 28, 2019 2:05 pm

Northumberland OPP search for BMW reported stolen from Campbellford autobody shop

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Northumberland OPP are searching for a BMW model similar to this one which was reported stolen in Campbellford.

Northumberland OPP
Northumberland County OPP are searching for a car reported stolen from an autobody shop.

Police say sometime overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, unknown person(s) stole a car from the property of an autobody shop in the town of Campbellford.

The car is described as a blue 2009 BMW BX5 with licence plate CCPS 518 and VIN 5UXFE43509L269670.

Police note the car is missing a front bumper, front passenger side fender and headlight.

The business owner reported last seeing the vehicle parked outside the bay doors to the auto shop around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. or the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

