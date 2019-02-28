Crime
February 28, 2019 9:56 am

Montreal police not ruling out anything in suspicious Verdun death

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Montreal police say they are not ruling out "any hypothesis" in connection to a suspicious death in Verdun.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
Montreal police say they are not ruling out “any hypothesis” in connection with a suspicious death in the Verdun borough.

Officers were called to an apartment on Egan Street around 10 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

They discovered the body of a 42-year-old man in the home with fatal gunshot wounds.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed investigators are on the scene and are not ruling anything out — including the possibility of accidental death.

“An autopsy will be performed to discover the cause of death,” he told Global News.

A perimeter has been set up in the area as authorities investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The body of a 42-year-old man was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Verdun.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News

accidental shooting
Jean-Pierre Brabant
Montreal Police
Montreal shootings
Verdun
Verdun shooting

