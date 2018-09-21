Hickson Street mural now a wall of controversy in Verdun

A mural in a quiet industrial parking lot has become a source of controversy after a woman voiced her concern in a recent Verdun borough council meeting.

In Verdun, a Hickson Street mural has one resident seeing red. Her contention is that it contains characters that some kids in the neighbourhood would find scary. But this sparked a social media backlash over censorship… @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kCTkFKoDUT — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 21, 2018

The city commissioned the mural about a month ago to the tune of $15,000. Montreal street artist Astro painted it on the south side of a parking lot on Hickson Street, on the side of a print shop.

The mural is part of a city beautification program, using street art as a way to spruce up walls in places that might need it. It isn't done without the owner's consent and the city commissions an artist to do it. This mural, by Astro, cost $15,000. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/1Vsrlmg1gB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 21, 2018

Kathy Wolf told Global News she went to the meeting to ask if there is a way to have the mural “toned down.”

“The kids in this area find this mural a little scary,” she said.

Some on social media accused Kathy Wolf of censorship, and not in kind ways, either. She told me she doesn't want to censor anybody at all. She just wants to tone down some of the mural's scarier characters. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/SVMOjRFkC7 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 21, 2018

Comments like that launched a backlash on social media, however, with some accusing Wolf of censorship.

Wolf said she doesn’t want to take the mural down, but just to adjust some of its content.

City Councillor Sterling Downey said the city is amenable to the idea with sitting down with the various parties and trying to hammer out a solution sometime in the near future.