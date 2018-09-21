Hickson Street mural now a wall of controversy in Verdun

A mural in a quiet industrial parking lot has become a source of controversy after a woman voiced her concern in a recent Verdun borough council meeting.
The city commissioned the mural about a month ago to the tune of $15,000. Montreal street artist Astro painted it on the south side of a parking lot on Hickson Street, on the side of a print shop.
Kathy Wolf told Global News she went to the meeting to ask if there is a way to have the mural “toned down.”
“The kids in this area find this mural a little scary,” she said.
Comments like that launched a backlash on social media, however, with some accusing Wolf of censorship.
Wolf said she doesn’t want to take the mural down, but just to adjust some of its content.
City Councillor Sterling Downey said the city is amenable to the idea with sitting down with the various parties and trying to hammer out a solution sometime in the near future.
