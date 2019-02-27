Heavy police presence in Fort Macleod as RCMP investigate assault

RCMP have released limited details about an incident that’s being described by police as a “fluid situation” in the Town of Fort Macleod, Alta.

There were officers from multiple RCMP detachments in that community on Wednesday afternoon to investigate an assault.

Mounties said they responded to the assault of a man at around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time there is no concern for public safety, and residence (ts) can expect a heavy police presence for the next few hours,” the RCMP said in a media release issued just before 3 p.m.

Police said no further details are available at this time.