Grand River Hospital cutting 40 nursing positions: ONA

Forty registered nursing positions have been eliminated at Grand River Hospital, according to the Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA).

The ONA says that the hospital has cut 25 full-time and 15 part-time positions as well as four beds in the mental health unit.

“It is very clear – cutting registered nurses from in-patient surgery, the adult mental health unit, renal and adult surgical units and geriatrics hurts patient care,” ONA President Vicki McKenna said in a statement.

“Cutting RNs from their role as diabetic educators, from their role as lactation consultants – not to mention closing four beds in the in-patient mental health unit – is certainly going to have a negative impact on the patients who rely on those services and high-quality care.”

Mckenna is urging area residents to contact elected officials to voice their concerns about the problem.

“With hallway health care an issue across the province, RN cuts are simply wrong,” said McKenna. “I encourage everyone who cares about access to high-quality care to contact their local MPP and the health minister to speak out against RN cuts now.”

It is unclear yet how the hospital is working to eliminate the positions.

More to come.