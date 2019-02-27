Steelheads offer free tickets to game vs. Kitchener Rangers

If you are a brave soul, have the day off and want to watch the Kitchener Rangers for free, today is your day!

The Mississauga Steelheads are offering free tickets to Wednesday’s matinee special against the visiting Rangers which kicks off at 11 a.m.

OHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 26, 2019

The game was to be played in front of children from schools in the area but a number of schools are cancelled because of the inclement weather.

Travelling up the highway to watch the game is probably not the wisest decision as the region is expected to see between 10 and 20 cm of snow on Wednesday.

Good morning! Due to the school bus cancellations across the region a number of schools will not be attending our school day game this morning. We would like to offer free admission to the general public for our 11 AM start vs @OHLRangers. Join us at the @PFFCentre! pic.twitter.com/jzdZjHdhOw — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) February 27, 2019