Toronto dealing with one-two punch of snow, extreme cold on Wednesday

Spring may be just a few weeks away but the winter weather is not giving up without a fight as Toronto is yet again being blanketed with heavy snow and extreme cold temperatures on Wednesday.

A snowfall warning is in effect for much of the Greater Toronto Area as between 10 and 15 centimetres of accumulation is expected by the evening hours.

The City of Toronto is also under an extreme cold weather alert as the overnight low will drop to -14 C or -18 C with the wind chill.

A number of school boards cancelled classes for the day in anticipation of deteriorating road conditions. School bus service was also cancelled in York Region, Mississauga, Durham, Oakville and Milton.

Environment Canada said the heaviest snow is most likely to fall this afternoon, resulting in a significant impact on the commute home late in the day. Motorists are reminded to give themselves extra time to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, Toronto officials say they are prepared for the storm and have crews and equipment operating for the duration of the day.

“We will have 1,100 pieces of equipment working and that’s all hands on deck for us. So we’ll have 200 salt trucks, 300 sidewalk plows and 600 road plows deployed,” said Mark Mills, superintendent of transportation services.

Snow expected to begin this am and continue through the day. @TO_WinterOps salters have been sent to their am standby locations for a speedier response. A day of extreme patience TO. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) February 27, 2019

TO's Medical Officer of Health has issued an #ExtremeColdAlert today. More info: https://t.co/M4tcrZsBGG #StayWarm — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) February 27, 2019

Snow enveloping #Toronto and the GTHA expect it to last through the day into the evening commute – totals still looking to be in the 10-15 cm range. I’ll have details coming up on @am640 with ⁦@supriyadwivedi⁩ ⁦@Loogan640⁩ pic.twitter.com/RiWLYttp9s — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 27, 2019