Health
February 27, 2019 12:05 am

Lethbridge doctors ask province for cardiac lab at Chinook Regional Hospital

By Videographer  Global News

A group of Lethbridge doctors has been advocating for a cardiac lab in the Chinook Regional Hospital. Now, they've moved forward with penning a letter to the premier.

Kyle Benning/Global News
A A

A group of Lethbridge doctors is asking the province to grant their request to house a cardiac catheterization lab at Chinook Regional Hospital.

It’s a file they’ve been working on since 2010.

“Being able to acutely intervene when someone has a serious cardiac event or when they have what we think is severe cardiac disease — being able to do the actual diagnostic test is critical,” said Dr. Aaron Low on Tuesday.

He is just one of the physicians who sent an open letter to Premier Rachel Notley asking for the lab. Low said the lab would fill a gap in service that affects heart patients across the south zone.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP won’t hold campaign events inside public hospitals again: health minister


Story continues below

Part of the letter read: “We do not have access to a cardiac catheterization lab locally and patients are referred to Calgary for interventional cardiac services. This includes patients who are present with a heart attack, heart failure and other acute cardiac medical emergencies.”

Low said it’s not just a few patients who are forced to travel to Calgary for these appointments.

“About 1,500 [patients] a year from the Lethbridge area from Chinook Regional Hospital and a little bit less than that at Medicine Hat. So if you take the whole south zone, this is a good number. This is thousands of patients a year that are transferred,” he said.

READ MORE: New Lethbridge hospital detox beds not being used by opioid users

In a statement, the minister of health said the government’s goal is to provide Albertans with care closer to home and asked Alberta Health Services to create a report to look into the next steps.

Part of that report was published last October, with one option seeing a lab potentially added in Lethbridge next year.

READ MORE: Midwifery options in southern Alberta to expand in 2019

The doctors are fully aware they’ve made this plea to the government with the provincial election on the horizon.

Low said they will make the same request to the UCP if the NDP is voted out of power.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Health Services
Cardiac Care
Cardiac Catheterization Lab
cardiac lab crh
cardiac lab Lethbridge
Chinook Regional Hospital
crh cardiac lab
heart patients
Lethbridge cardiac lab
Lethbridge doctors Notley letter
Minister of health
NDP
Notley letter Lethbridge doctors
Rachel Notley
UCP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.