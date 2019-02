Three people have been killed after a Long Island Rail Road train rammed into a truck in Nassau County in New York state, according to local media reports.

The three victims were all occupants of the truck, and no one on the train was injured, officials told CBS New York.

The truck had attempted to run through the crossing gates, ABC 7 reported.

Long Island Rail Road said service was suspended on several lines as emergency crews responded at the scene.

