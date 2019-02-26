New Brunswick seafood giant announces product line with Martha Stewart

A fast-growing New Brunswick seafood giant is partnering with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart for a new product line.

Cooke Aquaculture Inc. announced a forthcoming collaborative line with Stewart, through Sequential Brands Group, Inc., and Cooke’s True North Seafood.

CEO Glenn Cooke described the product line as convenient, quality products for home cooks with all levels of confidence in the kitchen.

The products will include Atlantic and sockeye salmon, Alaska pollock and a seafood medley, all sold with Martha Stewart spice blends and recipes.

Founded in 1985, Cooke Aquaculture has since expanded into the world’s largest independent seafood company.

The company’s group of brands now has facilities across North and South America, Asia and Europe.