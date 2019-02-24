Crime
February 24, 2019 11:35 am

Man seriously injured following Saturday night stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A man in his 40s is in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a highrise building at Victoria Park and Lawrence Avenue just after 10:40 p.m. for reports a family-related dispute.

Police said they found the victim at the scene with stab wounds. He was transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested, police said.

No other information has been provided on the suspect or victim.

