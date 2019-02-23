Recipe: Prawns in tomato, mushroom, feta and ouzo sauce

Ingredients

– 5 black tiger prawns (de-veined)

– 1 jar of your favourite store-bought tomato sauce

– 3 whole white mushrooms (sliced)

– 2 oz of grated hard feta cheese

– 2 oz of olive oil

– 2 oz of ouzo

Method

1. In a medium sized frying pan, gently heat your olive oil.

2. Add your prawns and and mushrooms. Sautee until the prawns and mushrooms are cooked.

3. Add the garlic for the last minute of cooking while making sure you do not burn it.

4. Add your ouzo. (Be careful if you have a gas range because the alcohol will catch on fire!) The flambé of the prawns adds smokiness.

5. Add your tomato sauce and let simmer for 1-2 minutes.

6. Add the feta cheese and let it melt.

7. Place the prawns and sauce in a bowl. Garnish with a little more shredded feta. Serve with grilled pita bread.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!