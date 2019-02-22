Politics
February 22, 2019 9:14 pm

Robert Mueller’s report won’t be delivered to Justice Department next week: AP source

By Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Special Counsel Robert Mueller will not deliver his long-awaited report next week on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, said a senior U.S. Justice Department official on Friday, amid expectations that Mueller's report was imminent.

That’s according to a senior Justice Department official who spoke Friday to The Associated Press.

WATCH: Feb. 20 — Release of Mueller report up to Barr: Trump


Global News
The official couldn’t discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mueller is examining Russian election interference and possible co-ordination with associates of President Donald Trump.

It was not immediately clear when the report might come, though Mueller is believed to be wrapping up.

READ MORE: Mueller’s sentencing memo on Manafort due, could reveal new details

Under Justice Department guidelines, Mueller will deliver his report to Attorney General Bill Barr. Barr will then prepare a report for Congress.

The two-year probe has shadowed Trump’s presidency. At least six Trump aides or advisers have been charged in the investigation.

Comments

