U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft nominated to replace Nikki Haley as UN ambassador

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Friday night that U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft is being nominated to replace Nikki Haley as the ambassador to the United Nations.

I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2019

….Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2019

Craft recently emerged as a front-runner for the position after gaining support from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for Kentucky, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton.

Craft is a Kentucky native who was a member of the U.S. delegation to the UN General Assembly under president George W. Bush’s administration.

As U.S. ambassador to Canada, she played a role in facilitating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

