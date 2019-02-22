Ambassador to the UN
February 22, 2019 6:21 pm

U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft nominated to replace Nikki Haley as UN ambassador

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

Kelly Craft, United States Ambassador to Canada, speaks to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations in Montreal, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Friday night that U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft is being nominated to replace Nikki Haley as the ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” the tweet read.

Craft recently emerged as a front-runner for the position after gaining support from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for Kentucky, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton.

READ MORE: U.S. ambassador to Canada emerges as front-runner to represent U.S. at United Nations

Craft is a Kentucky native who was a member of the U.S. delegation to the UN General Assembly under president George W. Bush’s administration.

As U.S. ambassador to Canada, she played a role in facilitating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

More to come.

