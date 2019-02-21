Crime
February 21, 2019 4:41 pm

RCMP investigating homicide in Nelson House

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP Nelson House detachment.

RCMP
RCMP in Nelson House are investigating the death of a man in the northern Manitoba community.

Police were called to a Nelson House home around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being considered a homicide.

The investigation continues with help from the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, as well as forensic units from Thompson and Winnipeg.

Global News
