RCMP investigating homicide in Nelson House
RCMP in Nelson House are investigating the death of a man in the northern Manitoba community.
Police were called to a Nelson House home around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is being considered a homicide.
The investigation continues with help from the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, as well as forensic units from Thompson and Winnipeg.
