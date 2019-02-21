Okanagan weather: Snow followed by a cool finish to February

An impressive amount of snow is currently on the ground in Kelowna: 14 centimetres is being recorded at the airport, which is almost three times the average snow depth for mid-February of five centimetres.

Minimal amounts have been melting as temperatures have remained well below freezing for the majority of the month, trending more than 7 degrees colder than normal so far.

With Thursday starting off with a few more pockets of light snow sliding through, skies will start to clear during the afternoon, helping warm the region up from -5 to near the freezing mark.

The next round of clouds will slide in Thursday night and are associated with a precipitation-packed system and frontal boundary charging south through B.C.

While there is a chance of flurries overnight into the morning hours, the most organized and steadier snow is expected Friday afternoon and evening, with 2 to 4 centimetres possible in the valley bottom.

Brace for some poor traveling conditions later on Friday, with up to 5 to 10 centimetres of snow possible on high-elevation travel routes.

After warming up toward the freezing mark on Friday, once the snow eases back to pockets of flurries on Saturday, temperatures may make a break for the positive side of the thermometer by a degree.

The risk of snow diminishes even further on Sunday, as skies start to clear during the day with an afternoon high just below freezing as breezy northerly winds kick in.

Arctic air surges back in for the final week of February, with daytime highs dropping back into the -5 degree range and overnight lows diving into minus double digits, eventually reaching the mid-minus teens.

As the region takes the polar plunge into the end of the month, skies will start to clear and sunshine becomes more dominant, at least until the middle of the week.

