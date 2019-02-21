Man accused of impaired driving after striking vehicles on County Road 28

A Millbrook, Ont., man is facing several charges including impaired driving after police say he drove the wrong way in a County Road 28 roundabout and struck a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service say the collision took place about 8 a.m. at County Road 28 and County Road 21 in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Witnesses told police a vehicle was speeding and passing several vehicles while approaching County Road 21 and then smashed into the rear end of a vehicle south of the roundabout.

Police say the driver then entered the roundabout the wrong way and struck another vehicle and continued to operate the “heavily damaged” vehicle before allegedly abandoning it at Larmer Line and leaving the area on foot.

Several other vehicles attempted to avoid the collision and one of them ended up in a ditch. Police said there were several minor injuries.

Officers located a suspect walking in the area of Highway 28 and Larmer Line. A breath test revealed he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Quinn Shane McConnell, 21, of Carmel Line, Millbrook, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood over 80 mg; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and two counts of failure to stop for an accident.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 13.