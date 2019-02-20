Quebec news channel deletes Facebook post about fatal Halifax fire that drew hateful comments

A stream of heinous comments has forced Quebec news channel TVA Nouvelles to remove a post on their Facebook page about the Halifax fire that killed seven children in a family of Syrian refugees.

The comments took aim at the family for being refugees. Some saying “good riddance,” and “we’re tired of paying for them.”

Global News is not posting the comments due to their extremely offensive nature.

In a statement TVA published, the news channel called the comments “unacceptable.” “TVA would like to reiterate that in no way we support these type of sentiments,” they wrote.

TVA said that years ago they had put in place a surveillance mechanism on social media to monitor comments however, they’re blaming “system failures or human error.”

“TVA Nouvelles apologizes to its readers and all of those who could have been targeted by these unacceptable comments in a pluralist and open society. The company will take necessary measures so this type of situation doesn’t happen again.”

