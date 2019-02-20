U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant allegedly plotted mass terror attack targeting Democrats, journalists

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant and self-proclaimed white nationalist has been arrested after allegedly plotting a massive domestic terrorist attack targeting several Democratic politicians and prominent media personalities.

Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson stockpiled weapons and maintained a hit-list of people he wanted to kill, according to court documents shared with Global News by Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

His hit-list included an array of high-profile Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It also included several CNN journalists Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo and MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough.

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” read a motion for detention filed in the U.S. District Court in Maryland.

Hasson was initially arrested on weapons and drug charges last week, but authorities say those charges are the “proverbial tip of the iceberg.”

In a letter written to a known American neo-Nazi figure, Hasson identified himself as a “long-time white nationalist” and called for “focused violence” to “establish a white homeland,” court documents show.

He said he had been a skinhead for over 30 years and was tired of protests and demonstrations, saying, “I was and am a man of action.”

Authorities say Hasson had been keenly studying the manifesto of Norwegian right-wing terrorist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in a pair of attacks in 2011. He even consumed various narcotics and steroids to boost his ability to carry out attacks, as recommended by Breivik in his manifesto.

In addition to amassing weapons and putting together a hit-list, Hasson also carried out a number of Google searches in which he appeared to be looking for the residences and workplaces of lawmakers and journalists, as well as seeking information on their security arrangements.

His Google searches included “best place in dc to see congress people,” “are supreme court justices protected” and “where is morning joe filmed” — the last search refers to the MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” and was allegedly made after Hasson saw a headline which claimed the show’s host Joe Scarborough had referred to Donald Trump as “the worst ever” president.

Hasson is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

