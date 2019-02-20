Over 400 charges laid during Hamilton police traffic blitz

Hamilton police are releasing the results of its Winter Long-Weekend Traffic Enforcement Campaign and reminding drivers to “move over.”

During the traffic blitz, from Feb. 16 to 18, police say a total of 427 speeding tickets and four distracted-driving tickets were issued.

They say four tickets were also issued for “failing to move over for stopped emergency vehicle,” while police assisted city crews changing speed signs on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Police would like to reiterate the “Move Over” legislation requires drivers to slow down and if possible, leave one lane between their vehicle and the parked emergency vehicle.

Failing to do so could result in fines up to $2,000.

