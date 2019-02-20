Head of Manitoba Hydro mega-project review ‘on pause’ after sexual assault allegations in UK

A former B.C. premier tapped to head a review of Manitoba Hydro’s mega-projects has had his role “paused” after allegations of sexual assault popped up in the United Kingdom.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper in the United Kingdom reported Scotland Yard, London’s police force, is investigating an allegation of sexual assault made against the former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

READ MORE: Former B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell being investigated over allegation of sexual assault: report

The newspaper reports there has been a complaint filed against Campbell that he inappropriately touched a member of staff in 2013 while working as the Canadian High Commissioner to Britain.

A Province of Manitoba spokesperson confirmed Campbell’s role has been dropped for now.

“The province of Manitoba is committed to being a leader in policies and practices that prevent and address harassment in the workplace.

“In the interest of reserving judgement until the facts come to light, we are pausing Mr. Campbell’s role in the review until the responsible authorities have completed their review of these allegations.”

The incident is alleged to have taken place in a stairwell at Canada House in London, according to the Telegraph.

The report states that the complaint has been passed to the British Foreign Office, which is facilitating discussions between the force and Canadian authorities.

READ MORE: Manitoba hires former B.C. premier to probe Hydro project costs

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Gordon Campbell released a statement strongly rejecting the allegation.

“This complaint was transparently disclosed and became the subject of a full due diligence investigation at the time by the Government of Canada and was found to be without merit.”

The Telegraph reports the alleged victim is Judith Prins. Prins allegedly made a formal complaint in January 2014 and worked at the Canadian High Commission in London.

Prins was contacted by Global News, but she said she did not want to comment at this time.

-With files from Richard Zussman and Simon Little

WATCH: Former B.C. premier investigated for sexual assault