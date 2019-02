Hanoi barber offers Trump, Kim hair stylings ahead of leaders’ summit

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become the latest style icons in Hanoi, a week before their second summit in Vietnam’s capital.

At a barbershop in a small alley, hairdresser Le Tuan Duong is offering free Trump or Kim hairstyles to about a dozen customers.

WATCH: Trump discusses upcoming North Korea summit, says progress being made

He says, “Hanoi is a city of peace. When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit.”

A motorcycle taxi driver chose Trump’s orange while on a chair next to him, nine-year-old To Gia Huy emerged as a spitting image of the North Korean leader.

READ MORE: White House nudged Japanese PM Abe to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize — report

According to the hairdresser, Kim’s hairstyle shows youth while Trump’s displays power.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!