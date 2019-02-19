World
Hanoi barber offers Trump, Kim hair stylings ahead of leaders’ summit

By Staff The Associated Press

A barber in Hanoi, Vietnam is marking the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump by offering free haircuts to anyone who wishes to copy either leader's style.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become the latest style icons in Hanoi, a week before their second summit in Vietnam’s capital.

At a barbershop in a small alley, hairdresser Le Tuan Duong is offering free Trump or Kim hairstyles to about a dozen customers.

He says, “Hanoi is a city of peace. When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit.”

A motorcycle taxi driver chose Trump’s orange while on a chair next to him, nine-year-old To Gia Huy emerged as a spitting image of the North Korean leader.

According to the hairdresser, Kim’s hairstyle shows youth while Trump’s displays power.

