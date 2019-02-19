Sports
February 19, 2019 11:22 pm

OHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 19, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. – Rory Kerins scored twice and Holden Wale and Morgan Frost tacked on two assists apiece as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the Sarnia Sting 6-2 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cole MacKay, Jacob LeGuerrier, Keeghan Howdeshell and Mac Hollowell also scored for Sault Ste. Maire (37-12-7).

Ryan McGregor had both goals for the Sting (24-28-7) on the power play.

Greyhounds goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 33 shots. Sarnia’s Cameron Lamour made 33 saves.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

