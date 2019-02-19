Family Matters podcast: Teaching kindness — and teaching teens to dress for winter

In today’s world, a little kindness goes a long way and proof can be found at Davidson Creek Elementary in Sherwood Park, Alta.
A lunch supervisor has turned her crocheting hobby into a school initiative to help the homeless. On the podcast, you’ll hear about the project, as well as an interview with child psychologist Jillian Roberts about whether kindness can be taught.
READ MORE: Family Matters podcast: Divorce without court
Also on the podcast, most parents will admit to having some struggle convincing their kids to dress for the winter. Even in a deep freeze, teenagers are wearing hoodies instead of parkas.
Registered psychologist Kimberly Knull from Momentum Walk in Counselling shares some insight into your teen’s fashion choices.
READ MORE: Why don’t some teens dress for the cold?
Plus, Global Edmonton Meteorologist Jesse Beyer pops in to talk about the likelihood of frostbite and he makes some confessions about what he wore as a teen in the winter.
Family Matters is always looking for new story ideas:
Connect with host Kim Smith
Email: Kim.Smith@globalnews.ca
Twitter: Kim_SmithTV
Facebook: facebook.com/kim.smith.765
Connect with producer Christine Meadows
Email: Christine.Meadows@globalnews.ca
Twitter: @CMeadowsGlobal
Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the “Family Matters” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.