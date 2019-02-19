Edmonton Family Matters

More
Edmonton Family Matters
February 19, 2019 1:40 pm
Updated: February 19, 2019 1:41 pm

Family Matters podcast: Teaching kindness — and teaching teens to dress for winter

By Reporter  Global News

In many schools across Canada, kids will be learning about empathy and kindness this week. Kim Smith takes a look at how we teach our kids to be kind.

A A

Listen on Apple Podcasts   Listen on Google Podcasts

View link »

In today’s world, a little kindness goes a long way and proof can be found at Davidson Creek Elementary in Sherwood Park, Alta.

A lunch supervisor has turned her crocheting hobby into a school initiative to help the homeless. On the podcast, you’ll hear about the project, as well as an interview with child psychologist Jillian Roberts about whether kindness can be taught.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

READ MORE: Family Matters podcast: Divorce without court

Also on the podcast, most parents will admit to having some struggle convincing their kids to dress for the winter. Even in a deep freeze, teenagers are wearing hoodies instead of parkas.

Registered psychologist Kimberly Knull from Momentum Walk in Counselling shares some insight into your teen’s fashion choices.

READ MORE: Why don’t some teens dress for the cold?

Plus, Global Edmonton Meteorologist Jesse Beyer pops in to talk about the likelihood of frostbite and he makes some confessions about what he wore as a teen in the winter.

Family Matters is always looking for new story ideas:

Connect with host Kim Smith

Email: Kim.Smith@globalnews.ca

Twitter: Kim_SmithTV

Facebook: facebook.com/kim.smith.765

Connect with producer Christine Meadows

Email: Christine.Meadows@globalnews.ca

Twitter: @CMeadowsGlobal

Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the “Family Matters” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Family Matters and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Google Podcasts app, search for Family Matters and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton Family Matters
Family Matters podcast
Family podcast
Global News podcast
Podcast
teaching kindness
Teens
teens and cold

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.