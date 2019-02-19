Family Matters podcast: Teaching kindness — and teaching teens to dress for winter

View link »

In today’s world, a little kindness goes a long way and proof can be found at Davidson Creek Elementary in Sherwood Park, Alta.

A lunch supervisor has turned her crocheting hobby into a school initiative to help the homeless. On the podcast, you’ll hear about the project, as well as an interview with child psychologist Jillian Roberts about whether kindness can be taught.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

READ MORE: Family Matters podcast: Divorce without court

Also on the podcast, most parents will admit to having some struggle convincing their kids to dress for the winter. Even in a deep freeze, teenagers are wearing hoodies instead of parkas.

Registered psychologist Kimberly Knull from Momentum Walk in Counselling shares some insight into your teen’s fashion choices.

READ MORE: Why don’t some teens dress for the cold?

Plus, Global Edmonton Meteorologist Jesse Beyer pops in to talk about the likelihood of frostbite and he makes some confessions about what he wore as a teen in the winter.

Family Matters is always looking for new story ideas:

Connect with host Kim Smith

Email: Kim.Smith@globalnews.ca

Twitter: Kim_SmithTV

Facebook: facebook.com/kim.smith.765

Connect with producer Christine Meadows

Email: Christine.Meadows@globalnews.ca

Twitter: @CMeadowsGlobal

Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the “Family Matters” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.