More questions than answers for EMSB chair as they prepare to add preschool classes

The CAQ’s plan to add more preschool classes to elementary schools this fall has been met with controversy, mainly surrounding whether or not schools will have the space to let in hundreds of four-year-olds.

“There’s a concern within the province and within the educational system that we are creating pre-k’s at a time when the space is not available,” EMSB chair Angela Mancini told Global’s Laura Casella

English Montreal schools on the west end are already over capacity, Mancini says some schools are operating at “120 per cent of their capacity.”

On the opposite side of the city, EMSB schools on the east end of Montreal do have some space for students.

All Manchini has right now are speculations, leaving her with many questions.

“What are the details? What are the modalities that we’re going to have for this particular government funded pre-k?”

The only official details brought fourth to Quebec school boards at the moment is how many classes they will be expected to create.

The English Montreal School Board is expected to open 13 additional preschool classes. They currently have 12 in operation. Mancini says they still haven’t been given the names of the schools where they new classes will be situated.

“We’re getting that information, we’re hoping this week, to be able to then make a judgement call on whether or not we have the space,” she says.