Consumer
February 18, 2019 7:42 am
Updated: February 18, 2019 7:56 am

Kale salad mix recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kit has been recalled in N.L., N.B. and Ontario.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says certain Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bags are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The affected product was sold in Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and possibly other provinces, in 340 gram packages with a best before date of Feb. 16 2019.

Consumers are advised to either throw the product out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA says there have been no reports of illnesses linked to the salad bags.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

In severe cases the infection can be fatal.

Global News
© 2019 The Canadian Press

