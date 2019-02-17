Skier breaks arm in Glacier National Park avalanche

One person suffered a broken arm when a group of skiers were caught up in an avalanche in Glacier National Park on Saturday.

The trio of skiers were in a gully on Mt. Tupper when the loose slide let go, according to a report posted by a Parks Canada staff member on the Avalanche Canada website.

“The person up front saw it coming and stepped out of the way, [but] the two people behind were hit,” said the report.

One of the group members broke their arm when they were carried downslope 600 metres and over cliffs by the slide.

The other person caught up in the slide went 250 metres downslope but wasn’t injured.

The report said that a Parks Canada crew was preparing to rescue the group but in the meantime, the trio was able to get themselves out of the backcountry.

On Sunday, Avalanche Canada said the danger rating was considered moderate in Glacier National Park at or above the treeline and low below the treeline.