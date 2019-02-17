WHL Roundup: Saturday, February 16, 2019

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – Gary Haden’s 27th goal of the season stood up as the winner as the Saskatoon Blades downed the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Haden made it 3-1 at 9:27 of the second period, helping Saskatoon run its point streak to 13 games at 11-0-2.

Emil Malysjev, Nolan Kneen, Riley McKay and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blades (37-13-8).

Taylor Ross and Jake Elmer found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (29-17-10).

Nolan Maier made 23 saves for Saskatoon as Carl Tetachuk turned away 38-of-42 shots for Lethbridge.

The Blades went 0 for 4 on the power play while the Hurricanes were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

WARRIORS 6 PATS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tate Popple scored twice and Brayden Tracey had a goal and two helpers as the Warriors doubled up Regina.

Kjell Kjemhus, Jett Woo and Tristin Langan also scored while Brodan Salmond made 21 saves for Moose Jaw (31-15-8).

Austin Pratt, Sebastian Streu and Ty Kolle replied for the Pats (16-38-3). Max Paddock turned away 20-of-25 shots in defeat.

WHEAT KINGS 6 RAIDERS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Stelio Mattheos potted a hat trick as the Wheat Kings snapped Prince Albert’s six-game point streak.

Luka Burzan had a goal and four helpers while Cole Reinhardt and Ben McCartney also scored for Brandon (26-22-7). Jiri Patera kicked out 34 shots for the victory.

Justin Nachbaur struck twice and Dante Hannoun had the other for the Raiders (46-8-3), who entered 5-0-1 in their last six. Boston Bilous and Brett Balas combined to make 20 saves in defeat.

WINTERHAWKS 2 REBELS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Hofer stopped 25 shots as the Winterhawks blanked Red Deer.

Jared Freadrich and Cody Glass supplied the Portland (34-16-6) offence.

Ethan Anders turned aside 27 shots for the Rebels (29-21-5).

HITMEN 5 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Mark Kastelic netted a hat trick as Calgary toppled the Tigers.

Vladislav Yeryomenko and Luke Coleman also scored for the Hitmen (30-21-5), who got 27 saves from Carl Stankowski.

Medicine Hat (31-21-5) got goals from Brett Kemp, Tyler Preziuso and James Hamblin. Jordan Hollett made 34 saves in defeat.

THUNDERBIRDS 4 SILVERTIPS 1

KENT, Wash. — Roddy Ross turned aside 46 shots and Jarret Tyszka scored the winner at 11:12 of the second as Seattle got by Everett.

Andrej Kukuca, Matthew Wedman and Payton Mount also scored for the Thunderbirds (23-27-6).

Bryce Kindopp scored for the Silvertips (39-14-3) while Dustin Wolf stopped 24-of-27 shots in a losing cause.

GIANTS 2 ROCKETS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. — David Tendeck made 22 saves as Vancouver extended its win streak to seven games by downing the Rockets.

Milos Roman and Jared Dmytriw also scored for the Giants (39-13-3).

Roman Basran turned away 24 shots for Kelowna (23-28-5).

ROYALS 5 COUGARS 4 (SO)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Kody McDonald scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout as Victoria dealt the Cougars their 15th loss in a row.

Carson Miller also had a pair of goals while Griffen Outhouse turned away 27 shots for the Royals (29-23-3).

Josh Maser scored twice and Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Tyson Upper had the other Prince George (16-33-7) goals. Taylor Gauthier made 28 saves in defeat.

AMERICANS 7 CHIEFS 5

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kyle Olson scored a hat trick and Beck Warm made 45 saves as Tri-City beat Spokane.

Sasha Mutala, Nolan Yaremko, Connor Bouchard and Parker AuCoin also scored for the Americans (31-20-3).

Adam Beckman scored twice for the Chiefs (30-19-6) while Nolan Reid, Michael King and Ethan McIndoe had the others. Reece Klassen combined with Bailey Brkin for 15 saves in defeat.

