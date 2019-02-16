OHL Roundup: Saturday, February 16, 2019

HAMILTON – Jan Jenik had two goals and two assists to lead the Hamilton Bulldogs past the Peterborough Petes 6-4 on Saturday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Tim Fleischer scored the winner in the third period for the Bulldogs (26-26-5). Matthew Strome, Arthur Kaliyev and Logan Morrison also chipped in.

Zach Gallant, Matt McNamara, Cameron Butler and Christopher Paquette had goals for Peterborough (25-27-3).

Nick Donofrio needed just 11 saves for the win in net as Hunter Jones turned away 26 shots in defeat.

Neither team scored on the power play as Hamilton was 0 for 4 and the Petes were 0 for 3.

ICEDOGS 8 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Philip Tomasino, Akil Thomas and Kyen Sopa all had a goal and two assists as Niagara routed the Otters.

Drew Hunter, Matthew Philip, Jason Robertson, Oliver Castleman and Ben Jones rounded out the attack for the IceDogs (33-14-7).

Jack Duff opened the scoring for Erie (23-29-3), which gave up eight consecutive goals.

—

FIREBIRDS 3 ATTACK 2 (OT)

FLINT, Mich — Jake Durham scored the winner 17 seconds into overtime as the Firebirds rallied past Owen Sound.

Ethan Keppen and Eric Uba also scored as Flint (11-43-4) erased a two-goal deficit.

Trenton Bourque and Kaleb Pearson helped give the Attack (27-24-5) an early lead.

—

GENERALS 5 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Nando Eggenberger had two goals and an assist to lift Oshawa over the Spirit.

Allan McShane, Brandon Saigeon and Tyler Tullio rounded out the attack for the Generals (36-18-3).

Justin Murray replied for Saginaw (36-15-4).

—

COLTS 3 FRONTENACS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Aidan Brown scored the winner in the second period as the Colts got past Kingston.

Peter Fleming and Ben Hawerchuk also scored for Barrie (23-28-4).

Billy Constantinou responded late in the third period for the Frontenacs (12-43-2).

—