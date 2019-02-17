Boy airlifted to Calgary hospital after snowboarding into tree at Lake Louise
A boy injured after snowboarding into a tree at Lake Louise on Sunday was airlifted to a Calgary hospital by STARS.
The helicopter took the boy, who is under 10 years old, to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
STARS couldn’t provide further details about the injuries or circumstances.
