Brothers say Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out alleged attack: sources

The previously suspected brothers in an alleged attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett say they were paid by Smollett to carry out the alleged actions, sources close to the investigation told CBS News and CNN, while Chicago police now say the investigation has changed “trajectory.”

On Saturday, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told CBS Chicago: “We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation. We’ve reached out to the Empire cast member’s attorney to request a follow-up interview.”

Chicago police late Friday released without charges two Nigerian brothers they had detained for questioning earlier in the week.

Smollett, who is black and gay, has said he was attacked by two masked men shouting racial and anti-gay slurs and “This is MAGA country!” He said they looped a rope around his neck before running away as he was out getting food at a Subway restaurant early on Jan. 29. He said they also poured some kind of chemical on him.

A source close to the investigation told CBS News that the brothers said they were paid by Smollett to carry out the alleged attack, and bought the rope found around Smollett’s neck at a nearby hardware store and have evidence of the sale.

CNN reported the same information from two of its own sources close to the investigation.

All sources said the brothers, identified by police as Ola and Abel Osundairo, are now co-operating with the investigation.

Ola Osundairo has appeared on Empire as a prisoner in season two of the show.

Police have been unable to find surveillance video of the attack.

A spokeswoman for Smollett did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Guglielmi’s comment.

-With files from the Associated Press

