‘People do go hungry’: Langley food bank fears the worst as it faces eviction

A food bank in Langley is facing a desperate situation as the building they’ve called home for the last four years has been sold.

The Sources Langley Food Bank has been housed in a basement of a church on 200th Street for the past four years. About 18 months ago, it learned the church was being put up for sale. The group has been searching for a new home ever since.

Now, they’ve received word they have to be out of the church by the end of April.

“To be honest, we’re feeling the pressure,” said Denise Darrell, executive director of Sources Community Resources Society.

And if you think it’s tough for the average renter to find a place to live in the Lower Mainland, try being a non-profit in need of a storefront and up to 6,000-square-feet of warehouse space.

“The issue is the zoning, number one, and number two, not everyone wants a food bank as a neighbour,” Darrell said.

“I get a little concerned about that because there are stereotypes out there about food banks. But really we make great neighbours: we pay our rent, we look after our properties and we serve your community.”

Both the city and township know Sources is searching for space. Ideally, they’d like to stay in the Langley area—an area where they know they’re needed.

“Since the last quarter, we registered over a thousand people. Here on a weekly average, we see about 650 people,” Darrell said.

Darrell is appealing to the public and potential landlords for help, saying time isn’t on their side.

“I don’t mean to sound dramatic, but people do go hungry,” Darrell said.